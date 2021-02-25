Britain’s Centrica posts 362 mln stg full year loss, pauses dividend

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest energy supplier and British Gas owner Centrica reported a 362 million pound ($512.23 million) loss on Thursday from continuing operations for 2020, due to the impacts of coronavirus, warmer weather and weaker commodity prices.

The company said it would not propose a full year dividend for 2020 and said it would “recommence dividends to shareholders when it is prudent to do so”.

The loss was less than the 783 million pound loss from continuing operations posted for 2019. ($1 = 0.7067 pounds) (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Alex Richardson)