LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s Centrica, owner of top energy supplier British Gas, posted a slight increase in first-half earnings on Tuesday and said it expects to maintain its full year dividend at the current level.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3 percent to 1.324 billion pounds ($1.74 billion) for the six months to June 30, the company said.