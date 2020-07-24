Centrica first-half profit drops; to sell North American business to NRG Energy

July 24 (Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica Plc posted lower first-half earnings on Friday partly due to the coronavirus crisis and said it would sell its North American business Direct Energy to NRG Energy for $3.63 billion in cash.

Centrica, Britain’s largest energy supplier, said it would focus on its core home markets, the UK and Ireland, following the sale which its board believes is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)