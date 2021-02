LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The GMB union on Friday announced a series of fresh strike dates at Centrica’s British Gas in a dispute over proposed changes to work conditions.

The GMB union has already carried out a series of one day strikes this year in protest over what it calls a plans to “fire and rehire” and cuts to workers’ pay and terms. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Jon Boyle)