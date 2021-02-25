Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

GMB union says British Gas strike to go ahead from Friday to March 1

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The GMB union said a strike by engineers at Centrica-owned British Gas will go ahead on Friday until March 1, after Centrica reported its results on Thursday.

Around 7,000 British Gas engineers will down tools for four days  over  the company’s plan to fire and rehire them on less favourable terms and conditions, the union said.

“Strike days  23  to 26  will go ahead at British Gas  from tomorrow, and GMB’s executive has determined action could continue to mid-April in this deadlocked dispute,” said GMB National Secretary Justin  Bowden. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey)

