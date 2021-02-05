UPDATE 1-More strikes planned at Centrica's British Gas, GMB union says

(Adds Centrica comment)

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The GMB union on Friday announced a series of new strike dates at Centrica’s British Gas in a dispute over proposed changes to work conditions.

The GMB union has already carried out one-day strikes this year in protest over what it calls a plans to “fire and rehire” and cuts to workers’ pay and terms.

The new industrial action will be in three lots of four-day strikes, beginning Feb. 12, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26 - ending at 23.59 GMT on March 1, the union said.

Justin Bowden, GMB national secretary said the union’s council vowed to carry on strike action through to mid- April.

Some 7,000 engineers have taken part in the previous strikes, the union said.

Centrica said it has offered a fair deal which protects base pay and pensions.

“Eighty three percent of our employees have already agreed to the new terms,” a Centrica spokesman said in an email.

Centrica last year cancelled its dividend and announced plans to cut about 5,000 jobs, almost 20% of its global workforce.

Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea told a cross party group of British lawmakers earlier this week the changes to workforce conditions were needed to ensure the company remained competitive and to safeguard existing jobs.