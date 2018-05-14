British Gas owner Centrica reiterates outlook, sees fall in customers

May 14 (Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica on Monday reiterated its full-year outlook, but said it expects total customers under its standard variable tariff to fall about 21 percent by the end of the year.

The company, which stepped up plans for job cuts and cost savings in February after posting a 17 percent fall in annual operating profit, said it expect customers on standard variable tariff to fall to around 3 million by the end of 2018 from the current 3.8 million.

Centrica had about 4.3 million customers at the end of 2017. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)