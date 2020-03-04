Centrica, Volkswagen agree three-year deal for electric vehicle home charging

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British utility Centrica has agreed a three-year partnership with car group Volkswagen to provide home charging hardware for new electric vehicle owners, it said on Wednesday.

The deal will see Elli, the main provider of charging hardware and services for Volkswagen Group, work with Centrica’s British Gas to deliver a package of home charging installations, aftersales services and electrical upgrades across Britain.

This will help customers to transition to electric vehicles, initially across the Volkswagen, SEAT, SKODA and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands, with plans for Audi to join later this year, Centrica said.

Volkswagen Group has committed to introducing 80 electric and plug-in hybrid models by 2025. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey)