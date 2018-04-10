FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 9:41 PM / in 6 hours

Brazil's Kroton unveils first primary education acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Kroton Educacional SA , Brazil’s largest for-profit college operator, unveiled on Tuesday the acquisition of Centro Educacional Leonardo Da Vinci for an undisclosed value, its first foray into primary education.

Kroton plans to conclude a total of three acquisitions in that segment this year, with the second coming as soon as June, Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Galindo told journalists in a conference call. Kroton has set up a holding company named Saber to bundle its primary education assets, he added. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chris Reese)

