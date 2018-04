April 3 (Reuters) - India’s Centrum Capital Ltd said on Tuesday the parent Centrum group agreed to sell its money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix Inc for about 12 billion rupees ($184.60 million).

The entire Centrum Direct team and assets will be transferred to EBIX, Centrum Capital said in a statement. here ($1 = 65.0050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)