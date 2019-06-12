Centum Investment says FY pretax profit up 41 pct

NAIROBI, June 12 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Centum Investment said on Wednesday its full year pretax profit for the period to end March rose 41% to 4.44 billion Kenyan shillings ($43.94 million).

Centum, which invests in listed firms and private companies, said it had entered an agreement to sell its stake in Almasi Beverages Limited and Nairobi Bottlers, with a total valuation of 19.5 billion shillings, to Coca Cola Beverages Africa. ($1 = 101.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Omar Mohammed)