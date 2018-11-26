Financials
November 26, 2018

Kenya's Centum H1 pretax profit soars 35 pct

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Centum Investment Co said on Monday its first-half pretax profit surged 35 percent to 2.39 billion shillings ($23.36 million), boosted by higher investment income.

The firm, which invests in listed firms and private companies from drinks makers to property developers, said its investment income, for the period ended September, jumped to 4.09 billion shillings from 2.25 billion shillings.

$1 = 102.3200 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

