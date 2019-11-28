Kenya's Centum's H1 pretax profit jumps to 7.72 bln shillings

NAIROBI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Centum Investment Company said on Thursday its first half pretax profit more than tripled to 7.72 billion shillings ($76.06 million) on the back of a surge in its investment income.

The firm, which owns shares in listed and non-listed firms in the manufacturing, banking and publishing sectors, said its investment and other income for the period to the end of September, shot up to 12.4 billion shillings from 4.05 billion shillings. ($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Duncan Miriri)