UPDATE 2-Centum Investment says FY pretax profit up, to sell stake in drinks firms

By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, June 12 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Centum Investment expects to complete a sale of its stakes in two drinks firms in the next four months, chief executive officer James Mworia said on Wednesday, after the company reported a 41% rise in full year pretax profit.

Centum, which invests in listed firms and private companies, said it had entered an agreement to sell its stakes in Almasi Beverages Limited and Nairobi Bottlers, with a total valuation of 19.5 billion shillings ($192.50 million), to Coca Cola Beverages Africa.

The transaction was subject to regulatory approval, it added.

“The proceeds from these transactions will be applied towards repaying our current U.S. dollar denominated bank term loans of 7.5 billion shillings, which will result in finance cost savings of 700 million shillings,” Centum said in a statement.

Centum also said it planned to invest an extra 10 billion shillings to 15 billion shillings in its private equity arm in the next five years. The company did not provide specifics on where the capital will go.

Centum said its full year pretax profit for the period to end-March rose to 4.44 billion shillings from 3.15 billion shillings in the year to end March 2018.

It said net asset value per share, a key measure of performance for investment firms, rose to 79.1 shillings from 73.2 shillings the previous year.

Its investment income fell to 3.2 billion shillings from 3.5 billion shillings previously, due to the sale of one of its businesses, GenAfrica Asset Managers, in the previous financial year.

Centum, which also has shares in a vehicle assembly, catering company, publisher and commercial bank, said its total assets rose to 101.76 billion shillings from 96.29 billion shillings. ($1 = 101.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Omar Mohammed & Uttaresh.V)