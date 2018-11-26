UPDATE 1-Kenya's Centum H1 pretax profit soars on higher investments

(Adds details, background)

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Centum Investment Co Plc said on Monday its first-half pretax profit surged 35 percent to 2.39 billion shillings ($23.36 million), aided by higher investments.

The firm, which invests in listed firms and private companies from beverage manufacturers, a commercial bank, publishing firm to property developers, said its investment income, for the period ended September, jumped to 4.09 billion shillings from 2.25 billion shillings.

During the first half, the company completed the sale of GenAfrica Asset Managers, which helped boosted income with a gain of 1.2 billion shillings, Centum Investment said.

According to the company, its net asset value per share, a key measure of performance for investment firms, edged higher to 73.6 shillings from 73.2 shillings last year.