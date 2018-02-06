FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 2:35 AM / in an hour

Gun owners seek class certification for assault rifle defect case

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Gun owners who allege AK-style assault rifles sold by Century International Arms Corp have a defect allowing them to discharge unexpectedly are asking a federal court to certify a nationwide class action.

The five named plaintiffs in their 2016 lawsuit alleged the safety selector on the gunmaker’s semiautomatic AK-47s, meant to prevent accidental discharges, could overrotate if raised above the dust cover, causing the rifle to fire.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E5YCoz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
