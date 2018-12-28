U.S. FCC says investigating CenturyLink 911 outage

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said on Friday the agency had launched an investigation into a nationwide CenturyLink Inc outage that has affected 911 service for consumers across the country.

“The CenturyLink service outage is ... completely unacceptable, and its breadth and duration are particularly troubling,” Pai said in a statement. “I’ve directed the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau to immediately launch an investigation into the cause and impact of this outage.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)