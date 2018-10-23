FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 23, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

CEO of Sweden's Handelsbanken to retire in August 2019

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Handelsbanken said on Tuesday its chief executive, Anders Bouvin, would retire in August next year.

Bouvin, who has spent more than 30 years at the bank, took over as CEO in 2016 from Frank Vang-Jensen, who was fired after less than 18 months in the job.

“The process of recruiting a new President and Group Chief Executive for Svenska Handelsbanken will be instigated immediately,” the bank said in a statement.

Handelsbanken will report its third-quarter results on Thursday at 0445 GMT. (Reporting By Simon Johnson; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.