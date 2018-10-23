CEO of Sweden's Handelsbanken to retire in August 2019

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Handelsbanken said on Tuesday its chief executive, Anders Bouvin, would retire in August next year.

Bouvin, who has spent more than 30 years at the bank, took over as CEO in 2016 from Frank Vang-Jensen, who was fired after less than 18 months in the job.

“The process of recruiting a new President and Group Chief Executive for Svenska Handelsbanken will be instigated immediately,” the bank said in a statement.

Handelsbanken will report its third-quarter results on Thursday at 0445 GMT. (Reporting By Simon Johnson; editing by David Evans)