ABU DHABI/MADRID, March 16 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala is mulling a partial or total sale of Spanish oil and gas company Cepsa and will use potential proceeds for expansion, a Mubadala spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier, a Cepsa spokeswoman said Mubadala, the sole owner of Cepsa, was considering a public listing or sale of a stake in the company. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)