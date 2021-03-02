Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Airport Services

CERAWEEK-Petrobras sees biofuels as key for de-carbonizing transportation -CEO

By Reuters Staff

March 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, said on Tuesday that biofuels, especially those for the aviation industry, will be key for “de-carbonizing” transportation in the years to come, a key goal for energy transition.

Brazil, a major corn and sugarcane producer, is also a large consumer of domestic ethanol, with pure gasoline supplies being a rarity. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marianna Parraga Editing by Chris Reese)

