CERAWEEK-Petrobras sees biofuels as key for de-carbonizing transportation -CEO

March 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, said on Tuesday that biofuels, especially those for the aviation industry, will be key for “de-carbonizing” transportation in the years to come, a key goal for energy transition.

Brazil, a major corn and sugarcane producer, is also a large consumer of domestic ethanol, with pure gasoline supplies being a rarity. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marianna Parraga Editing by Chris Reese)