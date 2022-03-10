CERAWEEK-U.S. EPA head Regan presses on cutting pollution from power plants

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said on Thursday that the Biden Administration will continue to press to cut pollution from power plants, which he noted were “the largest stationary sources of harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide.”

“The adverse health effects alone from power plant-related air pollution are valued at $80 billion per year, and that is before we consider the costs of climate change,” Regan said at CERAWeek, the world’s largest energy conference, in Houston. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by David Gregorio)