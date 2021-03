March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Venture Global LNG expects to install the 7th and 8th of 18 liquefaction trains at its Calcasieu Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana in the next few weeks, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking at CERAWeek by IHS Markit, CEO Michael Sabel also said the company recently installed trains 5 and 6 at the plant.