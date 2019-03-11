CERAWEEK-Chinese energy exec sees room for cooperation with U.S.

HOUSTON, March 11 (Reuters) - China’s demand for natural gas leaves room for greater cooperation with the United States, a China National Petroleum Corp executive said on Monday, citing ongoing talks on liquefied natural gas.

The deputy general manager of CNPC, Hou Qijun, made the comments at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, noting that China’s demand for gas is expected to continue rising at 8 percent a year. China cut its U.S. LNG purchases after a trade dispute flared last year, causing the Trump administration to levy tariffs on Chinese goods and China to counter with a 10 percent tariff on imports of U.S. LNG. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Leslie Adler)