CERAWEEK-Ford Motor chairman says 'very' confident in CEO Hackett

HOUSTON, March 12 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Executive Chairman Bill Ford said on Tuesday he is very confident in Chief Executive James Hackett’s leadership and that the automaker is considering striking supply deals with a lithium producer.

Ford, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, also said he was unaware of any conversations between Alphabet Inc’s Waymo self-driving vehicle unit and Volkswagen.

Media reports in recent weeks suggested Waymo was eyeing a deal with Volkswagen, which could have imperiled Ford’s partnership with the German automaker. Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess denied those reports earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Marguerita Choy)