CERAWEEK-Mexico's refineries to run at 70 pct of capacity this year -official

HOUSTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s underperforming domestic refineries should operate at 70 percent of their joint capacity this year, the nation’s energy secretary said on Wednesday at an energy conference.

Energy Secretary Rocio Nahle offered the forecast during a ministerial panel at CERAWeek by IHS Markit. State-run oil firm Petroleos de Mexico’s six refineries operated in 2018 at less than half their combined capacity of 1.63 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by David Gregorio)