FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
March 7, 2018 / 4:31 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. Energy Sec Rick Perry says unsure if Trump's views on tariffs are final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Wednesday that he is “not sure” President Trump has finished making up his mind on levying tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The President wants to protect American workers against countries that engage in unfair trade practices, Perry said, in remarks on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference. He added: “I’m not sure he has made up his mind” on the tariffs.

The proposal has been criticized by Republicans and U.S. trade allies since the president first tweeted his plan last week. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.