CERAWEEK-End to U.S.-China trade impasse needed to absorb U.S. crude exports -Trafigura

March 12 (Reuters) - The U.S.-China trade impasse will have to end for U.S. crude exporters to find enough buyers to absorb dramatic annual growth of 1 million barrels per day in U.S. exports over the next few years, a top oil trading executive at commodities trader Trafigura AG said at an energy conference on Tuesday.

As markets adjusted to the U.S.-China trade war and U.S. crude shipments to China plunged in recent months, U.S. exports to Europe and India have surged. But “it’s obvious you need China to be heavily involved in this market,” Trafigura co-head of oil trading Ben Luckock said during a panel at CERAWEEK in Houston. (Reporting by Collin Eaton Editing by Marguerita Choy)