March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will decide on the seven pending applications for small refinery waivers from the nation’s biofuel laws for the 2017 calendar year in the next week, agency administrator Andrew Wheeler said on Monday. Once the 2017 applications are decided, the EPA will consider waiver applications for 2018, Wheeler said during an energy industry summit on Monday.

