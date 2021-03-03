Any new nuclear deal with Iran should be "dramatically improved" -Israel

FILE PHOTO: IsraelI Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters, in Jerusalem November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

(Reuters) - Any new nuclear deal between the West and Iran should be “dramatically improved” from the previous agreement, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Wednesday.

Steinitz, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urged U.S. President Joe Biden to put “enormous pressure” on Iran to change its behaviour and dismantle its nuclear programme.

“All countries in the Middle East see eye to eye that this is a devastating threat that should be prevented in advance,” Steinitz told the CERAWeek by IHS online conference, speaking alongside counterparts from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.