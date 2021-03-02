Qatar Petroleum to announce next LNG expansion phase within a year

FILE PHOTO: Qatar Petroleum CEO and Minister of State for Energy Saad al-Kaabi speaks during a news conference in Doha, Qatar June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoun

(Reuters) - Qatar will announce plans for the second phase of expansion of its North Field South liquefied natural gas (LNG) project within a year, the head of Qatar Petroleum said on Tuesday.

The expansion project will add two new LNG processing plants, known as trains, and will be announced by the end of the year or early in 2022, Qatar Petroleum CEO Saad al-Kaabi told the CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference.