Qatar Petroleum to announce next LNG expansion phase within a year

(Reuters) - Qatar will announce plans for the second phase of expansion of its North Field South liquefied natural gas (LNG) project within a year, the head of Qatar Petroleum said on Tuesday.
The expansion project will add two new LNG processing plants, known as trains, and will be announced by the end of the year or early in 2022, Qatar Petroleum CEO Saad al-Kaabi told the CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference.
