HOUSTON, March 5 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s oil production is running 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) short of its historic output but it is something that the country must address itself, Ecuador oil minister Carlos Perez said on Monday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries member country should address the shortfall on its own, he said, adding: “It is up to (Venezuela) to decide what to do.” (Reporting by Liz Hampton)