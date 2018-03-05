CERAWEEK-No talks yet about extending OPEC output cuts into 2019 - UAE min

HOUSTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has not discussed extending production cuts into next year, the group’s president said on Sunday, adding that shrinking global crude supply inventories remain its focus.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the United Arab Emirates oil minister and OPEC’s current president, said in a brief interview ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston,“we feel there is still market overhang,” adding“there are no talks about (extending cuts into 2019) at this stage.” (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Daniel Wallis)