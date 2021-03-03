Total studying all-electric LNG plant in Oman

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - Total is considering building a fully electrified liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Oman in order to reduce the fuel’s greenhouse gas emissions, the French energy group’s chief executive said.

The pilot project, which will have a capacity of 1 million tonnes of LNG, will be powered by solar energy and batteries from nearby farms, Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne told the CERAWeek by IHS online conference.