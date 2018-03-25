Cerba to take over analysis specialist BIO7 from Ardian - Les Echos

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - European medical laboratory services operator Cerba has taken over BIO7 from private investment firm Ardian in a deal that values the French analysis specialist at 450 million to 500 million euros ($618 million), Les Echos daily said on Sunday.

Cerba employs 4,500 people and generated revenue of 650 million in 2016, Les Echos said on its website, citing the company’s management.

BIO7, which has 95 labs, mainly around Paris, employs 850 people and had sales of around 110 million euros in 2017.

Ardian is in the process of selling its 49 percent stake in Britain’s fifth-biggest airport, Luton, which it had bought in 2013 with Spanish airport operator Aena for 508 million euros, banking sources told Reuters last week.

Partners Group and PSP Investments acquired Cerba from PAI Partners last year.