October 8, 2018 / 1:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New property owner on the hook for old cleanup costs – 3rd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Property buyers are liable for environmental cleanup costs that the state incurred prior to their acquisition, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a ruling by a federal judge in Philadelphia, who had said that Trainer Custom Chemical was liable only for response costs incurred after it paid $20,000 to purchase a former chemical manufacturing site at a county tax sale in October 2012.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QvCFVq

