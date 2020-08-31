Strike at Colombia coal mine Cerrejon began Monday afternoon -union

BOGOTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The largest workers union at the Colombian coal mine Cerrejon walked out on strike on Monday afternoon, the union said, after its members voted overwhelmingly in support following a collapse in contract negotiations.

Some 99% of members of the Sintracarbon union who voted on possible strike action earlier this month backed it over arbitration.

Cerrejon, which is owned equally by BHP Group, Anglo American and Glencore, has said it respects the decision by workers but called on the union to re-examine its salary offer. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)