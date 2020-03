BOGOTA, March 16 (Reuters) - The majority of members at two unions of Colombian coal miner Cerrejon voted in favor of a strike relating to a dispute over contract agreements, a union leader said on Monday.

A strike at Cerrejon, which is owned equally by BHP Group , Anglo American and Glencore, could cut the company’s coal production and sales outside of Colombia, the fifth biggest coal exporter in the world. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sandra Maler)