Private equity firm Advent mulls 1.8 bln euro bid for Italy's Cerved-source

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity fund Advent is considering making an 1.8 billion euro ($2.03 billion) offer for Italian debt collector Cerved, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The source said any offer would need to be reviewed by the Italian regulator before Cerved’s board can make its recommendation.

The timing of any deal is fluid, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The possible acquisition was first reported by the Financial Times. ($1 = 0.8848 euros) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Silvia Aloisi)