Firearms maker Ceska Zbrojovka considering IPO to finance expansion

PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Czech firearms maker Ceska Zbrojovka Group (CZG) said on Monday it was considering a public share offering on the Prague Stock Exchange among options to finance its expansion plans. The company, which makes handguns and rifles, had earlier announced plans to build a production and distribution plant in Little Rock, Arkansas, as part of its plans to expand its U.S. presence and enter the U.S. military and law enforcement market.

“To secure financing for its growth plans, CZG is currently considering all funding alternatives, including a possible public offering and listing of its shares on the Prague Stock Exchange,” the company said.

“No decision in this respect has been made.” (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)