Casagrande set to take over as CEO of Sao Paulo's Cesp -source

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Laurence Casagrande, chief executive of Sao Paulo state highway company Desenvolvimento Rodoviario SA, is set to become the new CEO of state electricity firm Cia Energetica de Sao Paulo, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The appointment of Casagrande, who will replace current CEO Mauro Arce, was communicated internally on Tuesday at Cesp, as the company is commonly known. The source, who requested anonymity because the matter is not yet public, did not know the reasons for the change.

The change of command comes in the middle of a privatization process at the state-run utility. It also comes amid changes in Sao Paulo’s state government.

Earlier in April, then-Governor Geraldo Alckmin resigned in order to run for president.

Cesp and the government of Sao Paulo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Jonathan Oatis)