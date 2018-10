RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court injunction blocking the privatization of power generation company Companhia Energética de São Paulo was overturned, the attorney general’s office of Brazil’s Sao Paulo state said on Monday.

The auction had been scheduled for Oct. 2 with investors expected to bid at least 3 billion reais before a labor judge suspended the auction last week. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Alexandra Alper)