Brazilian judge suspends privatization auction of power co Cesp

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A Brazilian labor judge suspended on Friday the privatization auction of power generation company Companhia Energética de São Paulo for 60 days, partially granting a union request, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

The auction of a controlling stake in Cesp, as the company is known, was previously scheduled for Oct. 2 and investors should make a bid of at least 3 billion reais ($750.15 million).