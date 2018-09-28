FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazilian judge suspends privatization auction of power co Cesp

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A Brazilian labor judge suspended on Friday the privatization auction of power generation company Companhia Energética de São Paulo for 60 days, partially granting a union request, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

The auction of a controlling stake in Cesp, as the company is known, was previously scheduled for Oct. 2 and investors should make a bid of at least 3 billion reais ($750.15 million).

$1 = 3.9992 reais Reporting Luciano Costa; Writing by Carolina Mandl

