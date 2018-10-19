Canada's CPPIB and Brazil's Votorantim buy power company Cesp

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A consortium formed by Canadian pension fund CPPIB and Brazil’s Votorantim Energia won a privatization auction on Friday to buy a controlling stake in power company Cesp from the government of Sao Paulo state.
The consortium, called Sao Paulo Energia, will pay 14.6 reais per Cesp share, a 2.09 percent premium over the minimum sale price at the auction. Shares of Cesp jumped more than 12 percent after the auction to 17.07 reais each.
