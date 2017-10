SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The state of São Paulo has decided to suspend the privatization process of utility CESP Companhia Energética de São Paulo, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

A body responsible for overseeing the sale of state assets decided to suspend the sale pending possible changes in the process, without elaborating, the filing said. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)