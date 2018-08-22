Sovereign fund GIC, investment firm Squadra vying for power co Cesp-source

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and Brazilian investment firm Squadra Investimentos are among groups interested in acquiring Companhia Energética de São Paulo, known as Cesp, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

GIC executives in Brazil as well as Squadra executives went to meetings at Cesp to get access to details of a privatization. The auction of a controlling stake in Cesp is scheduled for Oct. 2. GIC, Cesp and Squadra did not immediately comment on the matter. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)