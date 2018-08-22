FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 22, 2018 / 6:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sovereign fund GIC, investment firm Squadra vying for power co Cesp-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and Brazilian investment firm Squadra Investimentos are among groups interested in acquiring Companhia Energética de São Paulo, known as Cesp, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

GIC executives in Brazil as well as Squadra executives went to meetings at Cesp to get access to details of a privatization. The auction of a controlling stake in Cesp is scheduled for Oct. 2. GIC, Cesp and Squadra did not immediately comment on the matter. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.