Ceva Logistics hires new CFO to boost growth

ZURICH, Oct 5 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics has hired a new chief financial officer to support the group’s growth trajectory and help “bring it to the next level”.

The company said on Friday it had hired Serge Corbel, citing his “tremendous experience and a great track record in supporting the growth of a company”, to fill the role as of Oct. 15. Current CFO Peter Waller will be leaving the group.

“While the Board of Directors and Xavier Urbain, CEO of CEVA Logistics, are most grateful for Peter Waller’s outstanding work in preparing CEVA Logistics for the demands of the capital market,” the company said in a statement, “it was concluded that a different background and comprehensive experience in logistics are required for supporting the company in further implementing its business strategy and for transforming the group and bringing it to the next level.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)