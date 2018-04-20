FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
April 20, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shipping firm CMA CGM to buy 25 pct stake in Ceva Logistics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - French container shipping company CMA CGM said on Friday it would buy a stake of around 25 percent in Ceva Logistics, which is being listed on the Swiss stock market.

CMA CGM said that as part of this process, it would subscribe to a 380-450 million Swiss francs ($463 million)convertible bond offering by Ceva Logistics.

CMA CGM, which is controlled by the Saade family and is one of the world’s biggest container lines, said the stake would complement its existing maritime transport businesses.

CMA CGM acquired Singapore-based APL line in 2016 and was part of last year’s launch of vessel-sharing partnership Ocean Alliance with Asian firms.

$1 = 0.9719 Swiss francs Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.