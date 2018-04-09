FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Ceva Logistics plans Q2 IPO to raise 1.3 bln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - Ceva Logistics said on Monday it plans an initial public offering in the second quarter, aiming to raise 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.35 billion) as it lists its shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Netherlands-based Ceva Logistics said the goal of the IPO, an all-primary offering, is to strengthen its balance sheet.

Ceva’s private equity owner Apollo has been working with Rothschild as advisor and has mandated Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse to act as global coordinators for the planned deal, sources previously told Reuters. ($1 = 0.9596 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
