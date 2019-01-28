Ceva Logistics board recommends shareholders decline CMA CGM offer

ZURICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swiss shipper CEVA Logistics’ board of directors on Monday recommended to its shareholders not to sell shares following an offer from France’s CMA CGM, on grounds the business is worth more than what is being offered.

“While the board of directors concluded that the offer price of 30 Swiss francs per CEVA share is reasonable from a financial perspective and that the offer provides a fair exit opportunity for shareholders who wish to receive cash for their CEVA shares, it makes its recommendation in the belief that shareholders could realize a higher value with their continuing investment,” CEVA Logistics said in a statement.

CMA CGM was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by John Miller; Additional reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Maria Sheahan)