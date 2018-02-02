Cevian Capital raises Ericsson stake to 5 pct of votes

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Activist fund company Cevian Capital said after market close on Thursday it now owns 8.5 percent of share capital and 5 percent of votes in Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson.

* Cevian says has today disclosed to Ericsson and to the Swedish Regulator Finansinspektionen a holding of 281,757,201 Ericsson B-shares and 331,346 Ericsson A-shares, corresponding to around 8.46 percent of shares and 5.01 pct of votes.

* The firm said in a filing with the SEC on Jan. 29 it then held 331,346 A-shares and 273,283,710 B-shares.

* Ericsson shares fell sharply on Wednesday after it released its year-end report. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)